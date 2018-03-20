ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Frosty Jesus reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosty Jesus.

Avatar for Jaee23
Member since 2019
Great made me hungry and made me wanna just chill and relax ... I recommend if you like body highs
Avatar for Nvrgvup6583
Member since 2017
This strain is amazing!! However, I found myself pacing backand forth, for a few mintues trying to gather my thoughts. lol
Avatar for Yesca100
Member since 2018
picked up 5 grams from my favorite collective nugs are light green with a lot of trichomes super frosty and sticky ,the exhale was a little harsh very diesel kush flavor,the high was very euphoric and sedative didn’t make feel lazy or couch lock like most OG
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dandistar420
Member since 2017
Blew my mind!! Had Lemon Cake first, then switched to Frosty Jesus. The TREES were even more green when I went outside....lol. Best so far!!
