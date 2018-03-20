Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
picked up 5 grams from my favorite collective nugs are light green with a lot of trichomes super frosty and sticky ,the exhale was a little harsh very diesel kush flavor,the high was very euphoric and sedative didn’t make feel lazy or couch lock like most OG