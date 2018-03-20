ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Frosty Jesus

Frosty Jesus is a clone-only strain from Rebel Spirit Cannabis that double dips in OG genetics. Created by crossing OG Kush and Jesus OG, this strain captures the warm, pleasant mid-level sedation Kush strains are known for while pushing the lineage a notch further. The strain emits a classic OG terpene profile of lemon peel, pine, and earthy, herbaceous undertones while providing a happy, creative mental state and pleasant body buzz. Frosty Jesus develops a loose bud structure and vibrant green buds.

Avatar for Yesca100
Member since 2018
picked up 5 grams from my favorite collective nugs are light green with a lot of trichomes super frosty and sticky ,the exhale was a little harsh very diesel kush flavor,the high was very euphoric and sedative didn’t make feel lazy or couch lock like most OG
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jaee23
Member since 2019
Great made me hungry and made me wanna just chill and relax ... I recommend if you like body highs
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Jesus OG
OG Kush
Frosty Jesus