Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosty.
Reviews
40
Psybelle
Member since 2019
Frosty Kush is an Afghani strain that I have found to be a great counter to depression, lethargy and fatigue as well as making me rather giggly & talkative as a plus! 5/5 stars for this strain I happily found through my MMJ dispensary.
Excellent body high that stays Throughout the next area causing us to be an effective medical strain For neck and back pain. Mentally, I feel creative and uplifted, but still slightly aware of my stoned state. The high begins with sativa undertones but quickly descends into an indica dominant strain...
Glad I came across this strand. Some high quality stuff. And apparently you get just a head high. Burns smooth as hell. Definitely not some everyday stuff and has a distinct smoking experience in general. I wish I never ran out.
This strain, this...Frosty...is a dynamic strain.
The smooth and extremely relaxing high was surprisingly euphoric. Very good for relaxing I hear.
There’s just the softest kiss of a body high, but that’s real good for tense muscles I hear.