Frosty reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frosty.

Avatar for Psybelle
Member since 2019
Frosty Kush is an Afghani strain that I have found to be a great counter to depression, lethargy and fatigue as well as making me rather giggly &amp; talkative as a plus! 5/5 stars for this strain I happily found through my MMJ dispensary.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for ZuRrEnARrH
Member since 2019
Guuuuud
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Cambrose327
Member since 2019
Freaking love this strain. The bud looks mean with a ton of crystals. Energetic and creative high have had a lot of good laughs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for InTheMorning
Member since 2018
Excellent body high that stays Throughout the next area causing us to be an effective medical strain For neck and back pain. Mentally, I feel creative and uplifted, but still slightly aware of my stoned state. The high begins with sativa undertones but quickly descends into an indica dominant strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Cannamudthc
Member since 2018
A lot of flavor to this strain I love the dense cookie smoke and heavy buds. It’s a head high but a good one we’re you can still function lol.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for masterchiefsensai
Member since 2018
Glad I came across this strand. Some high quality stuff. And apparently you get just a head high. Burns smooth as hell. Definitely not some everyday stuff and has a distinct smoking experience in general. I wish I never ran out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ClydeFr0g87
Member since 2018
This strain, this...Frosty...is a dynamic strain. The smooth and extremely relaxing high was surprisingly euphoric. Very good for relaxing I hear. There’s just the softest kiss of a body high, but that’s real good for tense muscles I hear.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MzBabie
Member since 2018
frosty kept my brain thinking a million thoughts at once. I felt slight panic and increased anxiety but it did come down after a little while. I then felt relaxed and calm
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed