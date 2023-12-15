Frozen Dessert reviews
E........d
December 15, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Just got this strain at 24.5 percent from Good Day Exotics and it did not disappoint. I’ve never been good at explaining what I smell, but I know B-caryo and limonene are both terpenes listed. It tastes very smooth and creamy. I could smoke this strain during the day, but can already tell it is more suited for night time use, especially if you’re inexperienced. No anxiety which is important to me so if you suffer from anxiety, I’m telling you this stuff won’t be the reason why.
z........7
Today
Great for chill or strong motivation, but mine was pretty brown mostly dark tan and i got it as a 'Snowball' now that i think of it it was probly just the resin :X
S........0
November 9, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sweet tasting smooth hitting med size buds light heavier hitting then you’d expect feel it in the first couple puffs
P........6
October 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain, the smell reminded me of an actual desert. The taste was sweet and mellow. At first euphoria, then relaxation then I’m ready for bed.