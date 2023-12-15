Just got this strain at 24.5 percent from Good Day Exotics and it did not disappoint. I’ve never been good at explaining what I smell, but I know B-caryo and limonene are both terpenes listed. It tastes very smooth and creamy. I could smoke this strain during the day, but can already tell it is more suited for night time use, especially if you’re inexperienced. No anxiety which is important to me so if you suffer from anxiety, I’m telling you this stuff won’t be the reason why.