Frozen Dessert
Frozen Dessert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and OZ Kush BX2, bred by Full Moon Genetics. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Dessert has a creamy and smooth smoke that smells and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney candy. Frozen Dessert is 23.80% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frozen Dessert effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frozen Dessert when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Frozen Dessert features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. The average price of Frozen Dessert typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frozen Dessert is a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your need for relaxation. It has a balanced and uplifting effect that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. Frozen Dessert is a great strain for socializing, watching a movie, or indulging in some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Dessert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
