Frozen Lemons reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frozen Lemons.
Frozen Lemons strain effects
Frozen Lemons strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
Frozen Lemons reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........6
August 14, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Got it for the first time and I must say it’s now one of my favorites. It’s a perfect high but still allows me to focus and get stuff done. Perfect for day smoking. Only thing Is that it gave me serious cotton mouth. No big deal, nothing that some H20 (or whatever liquid you wanna drink) can’t fix. I still love this strain
z........t
September 29, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I never really write these but this strain made me do it. This is the first weed strain that does not interfere with my studying. I am definitely getting smarter while smoking this. Highly recommend
p........6
November 4, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
became my favorite strain after smoking just once, a wonderful lemon taste with a harsh ammonia aftertaste that i personally enjoy , a very nice calming high leaving you 100% relaxed
S........e
January 6, 2022
I have been smokimg for a while now and let me tell you, I'm really picky and I've had my card for 6-months now and nothing has ever made me want to leave a review but THIS strain right here, HAS! WOW that's all...😀 I give this 5 stars with out ANY hesitation! by far my favorite. probably the only one I will be looking for to be honest!
n........r
December 30, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain is AMAZING! The batched I picked up was at 27%, very sticky, smooth smoke, had a lemon mango haze smell to it. Don’t sleep on this one for sure!!
i........3
February 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
This is the best strain I have found, regardless of cultivator. For me it's the perfect buzz, uplifting yet relaxing. And the smell!! Every time I open a jar I hear Jerry Stiller from King of Queens shouting "LEMON ICES!!!"
l........3
July 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Starts off with a strong head high followed closely by a relaxing full body buzz without being too overpowering, I was still able to get up and function throughout the morning.
e........s
November 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Great “back-in-fifteen” strain.