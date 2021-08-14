Frozen Lemons reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Frozen Lemons.

Frozen Lemons strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Talkative

Frozen Lemons strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress

Frozen Lemons reviews

August 14, 2021
Got it for the first time and I must say it’s now one of my favorites. It’s a perfect high but still allows me to focus and get stuff done. Perfect for day smoking. Only thing Is that it gave me serious cotton mouth. No big deal, nothing that some H20 (or whatever liquid you wanna drink) can’t fix. I still love this strain
21 people found this helpful
September 29, 2022
I never really write these but this strain made me do it. This is the first weed strain that does not interfere with my studying. I am definitely getting smarter while smoking this. Highly recommend
18 people found this helpful
November 4, 2021
became my favorite strain after smoking just once, a wonderful lemon taste with a harsh ammonia aftertaste that i personally enjoy , a very nice calming high leaving you 100% relaxed
13 people found this helpful
January 6, 2022
I have been smokimg for a while now and let me tell you, I'm really picky and I've had my card for 6-months now and nothing has ever made me want to leave a review but THIS strain right here, HAS! WOW that's all...😀 I give this 5 stars with out ANY hesitation! by far my favorite. probably the only one I will be looking for to be honest!
6 people found this helpful
December 30, 2021
This strain is AMAZING! The batched I picked up was at 27%, very sticky, smooth smoke, had a lemon mango haze smell to it. Don’t sleep on this one for sure!!
5 people found this helpful
February 11, 2023
This is the best strain I have found, regardless of cultivator. For me it's the perfect buzz, uplifting yet relaxing. And the smell!! Every time I open a jar I hear Jerry Stiller from King of Queens shouting "LEMON ICES!!!"
4 people found this helpful
July 16, 2022
Starts off with a strong head high followed closely by a relaxing full body buzz without being too overpowering, I was still able to get up and function throughout the morning.
4 people found this helpful
November 6, 2022
Great “back-in-fifteen” strain.
4 people found this helpful

