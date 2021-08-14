Frozen Lemons
aka Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer Burn and Lemon Fire. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Lemons is a frosty and flavorful strain that has a creamy lemon drop taste and aroma. Frozen Lemons is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frozen Lemons effects include feeling creative, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frozen Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Frozen Lemons features flavors like lemon, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frozen Lemons typically ranges from $30-$40 per gram. Frozen Lemons has a cerebral and uplifting high that can spark your imagination and make you feel more social. This strain is best enjoyed with friends to share the good vibes and the holiday spirit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Frozen Lemons strain effects
Frozen Lemons strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
