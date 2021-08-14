stock photo similar to Frozen Lemons
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Frozen Lemons

aka Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer Burn and Lemon Fire. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Lemons is a frosty and flavorful strain that has a creamy lemon drop taste and aroma. Frozen Lemons is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain a moderate choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frozen Lemons effects include feeling creative, giggly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frozen Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Capulator, Frozen Lemons features flavors like lemon, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Frozen Lemons typically ranges from $30-$40 per gram. Frozen Lemons has a cerebral and uplifting high that can spark your imagination and make you feel more social. This strain is best enjoyed with friends to share the good vibes and the holiday spirit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Frozen Lemons strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Talkative

Frozen Lemons strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
Frozen Lemons strain reviews38

August 14, 2021
Got it for the first time and I must say it’s now one of my favorites. It’s a perfect high but still allows me to focus and get stuff done. Perfect for day smoking. Only thing Is that it gave me serious cotton mouth. No big deal, nothing that some H20 (or whatever liquid you wanna drink) can’t fix. I still love this strain
September 29, 2022
I never really write these but this strain made me do it. This is the first weed strain that does not interfere with my studying. I am definitely getting smarter while smoking this. Highly recommend
November 4, 2021
became my favorite strain after smoking just once, a wonderful lemon taste with a harsh ammonia aftertaste that i personally enjoy , a very nice calming high leaving you 100% relaxed
Read all reviews

