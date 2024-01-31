Frozen Margy reviews
Frozen Margy strain effects
Frozen Margy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........v
January 31, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
For an anxious mind this is a lovely strain, used out of a straight glass water pipe and a GRAV hammer pipe and both were very flavorful, the aftertaste in the exhale is sweet; the burn flavor is a bit woody with the buds themselves smelling more earthy. Buds weren’t big; cut small but a little went a long way. Definitely wouldn’t recommend to the new a newer smoker.
p........1
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Super nice strain, really good flavor. Tastes like lime rind, it’s more like a perfume than a food flavor and scent. One of those strains that feels like living on a cloud. The lights are brighter, your body tingles, that stupid devo song finally makes sense, the world is at peace, and you can finally focus on what you want to do. It hits very hard, all at once, and is usually pretty strong stuff, so I would not recommend to a first timer.
s........s
July 30, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Nice head high that doesn’t overwhelm and smokes super smooth
g........2
May 15, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
I don't normally buy anything sativa but feel I've been cheating myself out of some really good ones. This definitely didn't disappoint at all. The flavor is hard to describe other than it is very pleasant! I would definitely buy it again. It's somewhat of a fruity gassy chemical flavor that is very heavy hitting!
f........4
June 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I enjoyed the experience I had with this strain. I smoked it out of a glass bowl. It was mild, smooth, and earthy. I was energetic in the beginning, then I mellowed out and I had strong food cravings. I slept very well and my arthritis in my knees and ankles didn't bother me much.
i........3
January 17, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Got it u right where u want to be ,without the drowsiness