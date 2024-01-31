Super nice strain, really good flavor. Tastes like lime rind, it’s more like a perfume than a food flavor and scent. One of those strains that feels like living on a cloud. The lights are brighter, your body tingles, that stupid devo song finally makes sense, the world is at peace, and you can finally focus on what you want to do. It hits very hard, all at once, and is usually pretty strong stuff, so I would not recommend to a first timer.

