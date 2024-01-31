Frozen Margy
Frozen Margy effects are mostly energizing.
Frozen Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a complicated genetic cross of various strains: Chem D x Sour Dubble x ((Pine Soul x [Fire OG x Loompa Headband) x ([Triangle Kush x Fire OG] x [Fire OG x Loompa Headband])). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frozen Margy is known for its balanced effects and happy hour-approved flavor profile. It features terpenes like myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, and has an astringent flavor profile with lots of citrus, pine, and diesel. The average price of Frozen Margy typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Frozen Margy is a potent strain, with a THC content that often exceeds 25%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Frozen Margy offers a well-rounded experience, combining the qualities of both sativa and indica strains. We are still learning about Frozen Margy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frozen Margy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Frozen Margy strain effects
Frozen Margy strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
