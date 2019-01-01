ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Frozen Tangerines

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

Frozen Tangerines

A mouthwatering hybrid from Sin City Seeds, Frozen Tangerines crosses Agent Orange with White Nightmare. This combination produces a strain with a fresh tangerine, berry, and kush terpene profile. Frozen Tangerines can make for a wonderful daytime treat for anyone looking for a creative boost in their day.

