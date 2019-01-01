Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A mouthwatering hybrid from Sin City Seeds, Frozen Tangerines crosses Agent Orange with White Nightmare. This combination produces a strain with a fresh tangerine, berry, and kush terpene profile. Frozen Tangerines can make for a wonderful daytime treat for anyone looking for a creative boost in their day.