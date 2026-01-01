Fruit Gushers is a flavorful, indica-leaning hybrid born from the powerhouse pairing of Gelato #41 × Triangle Kush. Known for its juicy, tropical fruit aroma and sweet, candy-like flavor, this modern classic delivers a balanced experience that blends uplifting euphoria with deep, relaxing body effects. With THC levels often ranging from 15–25%, Fruit Gushers is both potent and approachable, making it a favorite for winding down, boosting mood, and easing stress. Expect dense, trichome-rich buds—sometimes labeled White Gushers—and a terpene profile rich in limonene, caryophyllene, pinene, and linalool, giving the strain its signature fruity-creamy character. Growers appreciate its rewarding yields and resin production, though it thrives best with good airflow and attentive care. Fruit Gushers stands out as a dessert-style strain that’s as delicious in flavor as it is soothing in effect.