Gush Mintz OG is a bold indica-leaning hybrid that brings together classic dessert and OG-inspired genetics for a rich and memorable experience. Built from a powerhouse mix of Gushers, Kush Mintz, and OG Kush, this cultivar delivers sweet, minty candy aromatics with a cooling finish and subtle fuel undertones. On the nose, expect fruity sweetness and mint up front, backed by earthy, herbal layers and a touch of gassy depth. The flavor mirrors this profile with a smooth, dessert-like inhale and refreshing minty exhale that keeps every pull interesting. Effects begin with a calming cerebral lift, ushering in a relaxed, happy headspace before settling into deep body ease and full-bodied comfort. This balanced high makes Gush Mintz OG great for unwinding after long days or dialing back stress, tension, and discomfort. Ideal for consumers seeking bold flavor and soothing relaxation with a clear, mellow uplift. Have you tried Gush Mintz OG? Leave a review and let us know your experience!