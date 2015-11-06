We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I personally like this Strain a whole lot. I am a fan of Sativa that makes me energized and this does a real good job of it. Does not make it hard to sleep either. Very nice high I must say. I recommend it for sure! Love the way it looks and smells also!
Usually an Indica/IDH person but decided to try Fruit Punch to avoid the usual couch lock. One moderate puff first gave me an accelerated heartbeat and semi-racing thoughts. Decided to take a shower to relax a bit and then the feeling turned into a clean the apartment spree. It had me fixing up a wi...