Fruit Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruit Punch.

Effects

86 people reported 663 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 51%
Creative 38%
Depression 34%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 19%
ADD/ADHD 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

119

Avatar for Abbers21
Member since 2020
Felt very paranoid and anxious. Wouldn’t recommend.
Avatar for Bostonaz
Member since 2020
I personally like this Strain a whole lot. I am a fan of Sativa that makes me energized and this does a real good job of it. Does not make it hard to sleep either. Very nice high I must say. I recommend it for sure! Love the way it looks and smells also!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Rosecuffed
Member since 2020
It’s very strong!! Punch is right. This gives a very nice energetic atmosphere! I love to dance or exercise on it!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Imfriedngl
Member since 2019
Great sativa, took about 6 hits and was already high, good bud.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for Twperez90
Member since 2019
Usually an Indica/IDH person but decided to try Fruit Punch to avoid the usual couch lock. One moderate puff first gave me an accelerated heartbeat and semi-racing thoughts. Decided to take a shower to relax a bit and then the feeling turned into a clean the apartment spree. It had me fixing up a wi...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for P.mo
Member since 2019
Great smoke super smooth hella powerful
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Rpg1112
Member since 2019
Smoked like 4 bowl packs with my boy Method got totally wrecked it smells like fruit punch and tastes fruity as well. Got both of us high of the first hit.
