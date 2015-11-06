ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 131 reviews

Fruit Punch

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Fruit Punch
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Fruit Punch is a mostly sativa strain from Heavyweight Seeds, who bred this flavor powerhouse from Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics. Named for its swift hit of sweet fruity and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies. 

86 people reported 663 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 56%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 51%
Creative 38%
Depression 34%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 19%
ADD/ADHD 18%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 2%

131

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Fruit Punch
Strain child
Diesel Drift
child

