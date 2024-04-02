Fruit Snacks reviews
Fruit Snacks strain effects
Fruit Snacks strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
V........z
April 2, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Fruit Snack flower has a deliciously unique wild berry flavor of a wind whisping the sides of a mountain with fields of wild berries. It makes me happily relaxed. And it leaves me feeling euphoricaly aroused.
e........s
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Pretty good very long nugs