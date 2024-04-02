Fruit Snacks
Fruit Snacks effects are mostly calming.
Fruit Snacks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Blowpop. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruit Snacks is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Envy Genetics, the average price of Fruit Snacks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Fruit Snacks’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruit Snacks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fruit Snacks strain effects
Fruit Snacks strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
