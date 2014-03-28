We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 35%
Talkative 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Lack of appetite 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
42
AlDan
Member since 2019
I tried quite a lot strains in my life. some of them gone some of them still on the marked. Fruit Spirit was not easy to find as I not grow strains self. But when I saw it - I give it a try. Shame I did not buy much much more of it. The strain so positive and balanced. The balance of energy its incr...
For me is a very productive strain, you can hit it and do what you were supposed to do. Very good strain to work out, swim, jog whatever talking about physical activity. Another good thing is you stay calm and communicate whenever you need without trouble, very good strain for people who suffer fro...
Got this as shatter. It starts out as a great even high as it produces mind and body effects right from the start. These effects are pretty strong and long lasting. I vaped this on the heels of burning some pretty spectacular flower (4 hours of burning flower at Cannabis Fest) and it still hit me pr...
This strain is light green and breaks up like powder, if looks great but doesnt smell the best...for me it tasted very woody and earthy with some sweet notes, at times the woody and earthy tastes can be a bit overpowering to where you don't want to smoke a whole bunch, the high you get from it will ...
I was looking for something to smoke in the mornings that would help me get my day going and this joint of fruit pebbles did the trick. You can smell the fruity scent off the bud as soon as you open the bottle. Good for getting the day going and keeping it going.