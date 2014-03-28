ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fruit Spirit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruit Spirit.

Effects

31 people reported 254 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 35%
Talkative 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Lack of appetite 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

42

Avatar for AlDan
Member since 2019
I tried quite a lot strains in my life. some of them gone some of them still on the marked. Fruit Spirit was not easy to find as I not grow strains self. But when I saw it - I give it a try. Shame I did not buy much much more of it. The strain so positive and balanced. The balance of energy its incr...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Hdw33d
Member since 2018
For me is a very productive strain, you can hit it and do what you were supposed to do. Very good strain to work out, swim, jog whatever talking about physical activity. Another good thing is you stay calm and communicate whenever you need without trouble, very good strain for people who suffer fro...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for mONkEy67
Member since 2018
Got this as shatter. It starts out as a great even high as it produces mind and body effects right from the start. These effects are pretty strong and long lasting. I vaped this on the heels of burning some pretty spectacular flower (4 hours of burning flower at Cannabis Fest) and it still hit me pr...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for smithkabobs
Member since 2019
This strain is light green and breaks up like powder, if looks great but doesnt smell the best...for me it tasted very woody and earthy with some sweet notes, at times the woody and earthy tastes can be a bit overpowering to where you don't want to smoke a whole bunch, the high you get from it will ...
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
User uploaded image of Fruit Spirit
Avatar for MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
I was looking for something to smoke in the mornings that would help me get my day going and this joint of fruit pebbles did the trick. You can smell the fruity scent off the bud as soon as you open the bottle. Good for getting the day going and keeping it going.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for janebox
Member since 2017
the best you can get for pain and Party!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MDA2533
Member since 2017
I had FS in a sugar wax, and I have to say it’s one of my all time favorite strains already. Really relaxes and brightens you up!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for vicdmvictor
Member since 2016
good and strong strain effets, but didn't have this nice berry aroma.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed