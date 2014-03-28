ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 42 reviews

Fruit Spirit

Fruit Spirit

Fruit Spirit is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by Royal Queen Seeds through crossing Blueberry and White Widow. This is a match made in heaven, as Fruit Spirit inherits a pleasant blueberry aroma and White Widow’s heavy resin production. A sense of happiness eases the mind in total cerebral relaxation, making Fruit Spirit suitable for patients treating mood disorders, anxiety, or depression. This sweet-smelling hybrid flowers in 7 to 8 weeks indoors, but outdoor gardens should only be grown in warm, sunny regions.

Effects

31 people reported 254 effects
Happy 70%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 51%
Focused 35%
Talkative 35%
Stress 35%
Pain 32%
Lack of appetite 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

42

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
By far Fruit Spirit is the strain for those who have horrendous mood swings. It balanced me and made me meditate and take a nap it kind of reset me, even though it felt like a nap and meditation was actually listening to washed out and spaced out. It changed the way I valued life it was incredible a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This strain has been a favorite of mine for years. Fruit spirit has a very floral sweet berry like smell. The vape is not as thick but not thin either it lingers around for a bit. I do not have PMS but dramatic mood swings, If you are looking in your dispensaries it is a hard strain to find. If you ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SafetyLast
Member since 2016
Bought this at beepop (Leiden, NL) for €11,5/GR, but the menu said 75/25 indica/sativa. It's smell is , weird: it just smells like, weed, with a bit of a flowery undertone that's hard to define. The taste is a bit heavy with a very peppery flavour on the tongue, with a dense but quickLy rising smoke...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for StonedSpirit
Member since 2017
First Time I smoked it I laughed for like 15 Minutes. After laughing you feel realy relaxed and you could youst fly through the sky.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for itsagreatlyfe
Member since 2014
I tried this strain and feel in love!! Not feel like i can take on the world today pinkie!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Fruit Spirit

