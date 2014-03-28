Fruit Spirit is a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid that was bred by Royal Queen Seeds through crossing Blueberry and White Widow. This is a match made in heaven, as Fruit Spirit inherits a pleasant blueberry aroma and White Widow’s heavy resin production. A sense of happiness eases the mind in total cerebral relaxation, making Fruit Spirit suitable for patients treating mood disorders, anxiety, or depression. This sweet-smelling hybrid flowers in 7 to 8 weeks indoors, but outdoor gardens should only be grown in warm, sunny regions.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Photos
Lineage
Products with Fruit Spirit
