Fruitcake strain effects

Reported by 37 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Tingly

Relaxed

Fruitcake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    17% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress

July 10, 2021
The best high that I have had in a long time. pain free, free from the stresses of life, not caring that I am battling cancer. FREE..
35 people found this helpful
January 27, 2023
Wonderful experience with the cartridge. Black market doesn't compare. You can automatically tell the difference. That being said I highly recommend this strain. It's that energetic feeling when your doing stuff and that laid relaxed feeling when you wanna chill not to mention the pain goes right away. Everyone have a blessed day.
14 people found this helpful
June 7, 2021
Ummmmmm…..STRONG!!!!! Over the top for me. I’m a lightweight and this crippled me.
11 people found this helpful
June 4, 2023
10/10…high rn and will def be seeing my BF tmrw..urgently
4 people found this helpful
December 24, 2021
Hits quick, calms you down and makes you happy and high as f
3 people found this helpful
May 15, 2023
Got a 1g cartridge from Trulieve and it’s exactly what it describes! Low dose it’s perfect to help keep you going and no anxiety, heavy dose and this strain will knock you out! From an experienced user too LOL
3 people found this helpful
April 6, 2021
Heavy sedative. I love smoking this before bed. This strain seems to really relax my muscles before bed and I have a disc issue I need repaired soon. I would buy it again and recommend at 41.11 mg/g B-Myrcene. That's the highest I've found personally.
3 people found this helpful
March 3, 2021
Very potent every hit taste like a different fruit! Very relaxing and creeping euphoric trip
2 people found this helpful

