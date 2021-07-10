Fruitcake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruitcake.
Fruitcake strain effects
Fruitcake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........1
July 10, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
The best high that I have had in a long time. pain free, free from the stresses of life, not caring that I am battling cancer. FREE..
t........8
January 27, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Wonderful experience with the cartridge. Black market doesn't compare. You can automatically tell the difference. That being said I highly recommend this strain. It's that energetic feeling when your doing stuff and that laid relaxed feeling when you wanna chill not to mention the pain goes right away. Everyone have a blessed day.
D........z
June 7, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Ummmmmm…..STRONG!!!!! Over the top for me. I’m a lightweight and this crippled me.
j........l
June 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
10/10…high rn and will def be seeing my BF tmrw..urgently
c........n
December 24, 2021
Aroused
Happy
Hits quick, calms you down and makes you happy and high as f
x........8
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Got a 1g cartridge from Trulieve and it’s exactly what it describes! Low dose it’s perfect to help keep you going and no anxiety, heavy dose and this strain will knock you out! From an experienced user too LOL
a........7
April 6, 2021
Heavy sedative. I love smoking this before bed. This strain seems to really relax my muscles before bed and I have a disc issue I need repaired soon. I would buy it again and recommend at 41.11 mg/g B-Myrcene. That's the highest I've found personally.
m........e
March 3, 2021
Very potent every hit taste like a different fruit! Very relaxing and creeping euphoric trip