Fruitcake is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Key Lime Pie. This strain produces relaxing effects to the body and mind while promoting stamina, creativity, and focus. In large doses, Fruitcake may leave you feeling sedated and tired. It's an ideal choice for mid-day or late night smoke sessions. One consumer described this strain as a "crazy head high." Fruitcake features the kind of flavors you expect from a strain named after a dessert - fruity, sweet, and a little tart. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with mood disorders, chronic pain, and stress. Growers say Fruitcake flowers into tall, pointy buds with large chunks of light green foliage and amber hairs. This strain was originally bred by SeedStockers. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruitcake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

July 10, 2021
The best high that I have had in a long time. pain free, free from the stresses of life, not caring that I am battling cancer. FREE..
35 people found this helpful
January 27, 2023
Wonderful experience with the cartridge. Black market doesn't compare. You can automatically tell the difference. That being said I highly recommend this strain. It's that energetic feeling when your doing stuff and that laid relaxed feeling when you wanna chill not to mention the pain goes right away. Everyone have a blessed day.
14 people found this helpful
June 7, 2021
Ummmmmm…..STRONG!!!!! Over the top for me. I’m a lightweight and this crippled me.
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

