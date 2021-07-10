Fruitcake
Fruitcake is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Key Lime Pie. This strain produces relaxing effects to the body and mind while promoting stamina, creativity, and focus. In large doses, Fruitcake may leave you feeling sedated and tired. It's an ideal choice for mid-day or late night smoke sessions. One consumer described this strain as a "crazy head high." Fruitcake features the kind of flavors you expect from a strain named after a dessert - fruity, sweet, and a little tart. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with mood disorders, chronic pain, and stress. Growers say Fruitcake flowers into tall, pointy buds with large chunks of light green foliage and amber hairs. This strain was originally bred by SeedStockers. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruitcake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to FruitcakeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fruitcake strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fruitcake products near you
Similar to Fruitcake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—