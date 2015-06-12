We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 64%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Talkative 42%
Uplifted 39%
Pain 32%
Stress 32%
Lack of appetite 28%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Reviews
40
jmckenzie778
Member since 2018
so I tested this strain just a moment ago for nausea/irritability. I usually use purple punch for these two issues but I was a tad curious... it's been roughly 10 minutes and I've taken maybe 3-4 hits off my pipe. my irritability is completely gone and I'm feeling very relaxed and maybe a little sle...
I tried to strain on my birthday because of the name basically. It also smelt very fruity with a little bit of Earth in it. And they being an Indica strain gives you a little bit of energy for your a little bit more chatty. My personal experience is it helps my mental issues that I have as well as p...
Last night, the power went out on our block. On a very hot night. So, my partner and I grabbed an eighth of Fruity Chronic, smoked a bunch, went to a park. I honestly didn't even feel all that high until we packed up into the car to drive home... 25 mph felt like 80! It was blowing my mind! And then...