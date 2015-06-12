ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fruity Chronic Juice reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fruity Chronic Juice.

Effects

28 people reported 216 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Talkative 42%
Uplifted 39%
Pain 32%
Stress 32%
Lack of appetite 28%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

40

Avatar for jmckenzie778
Member since 2018
so I tested this strain just a moment ago for nausea/irritability. I usually use purple punch for these two issues but I was a tad curious... it's been roughly 10 minutes and I've taken maybe 3-4 hits off my pipe. my irritability is completely gone and I'm feeling very relaxed and maybe a little sle...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ragdolldez
Member since 2018
Very nice high, doesn't make me overly relaxed but also not to energetic. Good for pain without being too high to function.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Calmcc28
Member since 2019
It’s aight. Nice mellow high... def relaxing... good with coconut blueberry bluntzzz ayyyye.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for bluedesertrose
Member since 2017
I tried to strain on my birthday because of the name basically. It also smelt very fruity with a little bit of Earth in it. And they being an Indica strain gives you a little bit of energy for your a little bit more chatty. My personal experience is it helps my mental issues that I have as well as p...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for bigonion
Member since 2018
nice strain overall; first makes me giggly and then i feel really relaxed and sleepy. wicked enjoyable high
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Called Punxsy Punch here in PA. Absolutely an amazing dab, however it was harsh. Definite couch lock and mood enhancement. Is great for pain, stress, and nausea too.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Last night, the power went out on our block. On a very hot night. So, my partner and I grabbed an eighth of Fruity Chronic, smoked a bunch, went to a park. I honestly didn't even feel all that high until we packed up into the car to drive home... 25 mph felt like 80! It was blowing my mind! And then...
Reported
feelings