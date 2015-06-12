ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Fruity Chronic Juice
Indica

4.4 42 reviews

Fruity Chronic Juice

aka Chronic Fruit Juice

Fruity Chronic Juice

Fruity Chronic Juice, bred by Delicious Seeds, is an indica-dominant cross of White Widow and Chronic that is short in stature but can stretch tall when given enough room for the roots to spread. It expresses itself with an array of citrus flavors, like orange and grapefruit, that give way to subtle undertones of pine and hash on exhale. The potent effects balance between physical relaxation and cerebral energy to create a well-rounded buzz that is both calming and creative

28 people reported 216 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 53%
Talkative 42%
Uplifted 39%
Pain 32%
Stress 32%
Lack of appetite 28%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
If you want a strain that's social and talkative without being a Sativa, FCJ is five stars. For pain or sleep, it's a 3.5 to 4. It's kind of strange because it's an Indica so while it makes you chatty and words easy to find (which is strange for any strain!), it's also sedation. So, if you don't min...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for SweetJ138
Member since 2015
I loved it. would get it again for sure. I got a 8th from The Chronic Corner in detroit. I felt the sativa-ish effects, similar to that of white widow (one of my caregivers mainstays) right away, but it quickly mellowed out to that "super heavy behind the eyes", calm. Worth a try if you like...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GTHigh
Member since 2017
The first time I tried this strain was towards the end of a long day not running on much sleep. It provided a full body high accompanied with with a euphoric calmness, yet somehow clearheadedness. It did not make me "couched" or pass out soon after, but instead a more comfortable where you are but w...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Xisco
Member since 2014
the high was great but wasnt overpowering. Euphoria stone with a little head high but smooth. very chill smoke with a nice sweet smell and alittle citrus. would try it again? yes 8/10
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
FCJ relaxes the body and gives a nice, mellow heady high. It’s perfect for cooking dinner, doing laundry and relaxing at home in the evening. I fall asleep nicely with this strain too. And it’s perfect for playing Chess too.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
First strain parent
Chronic
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Fruity Chronic Juice
Strain child
Punxsy Punch
child

