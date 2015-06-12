Fruity Chronic Juice, bred by Delicious Seeds, is an indica-dominant cross of White Widow and Chronic that is short in stature but can stretch tall when given enough room for the roots to spread. It expresses itself with an array of citrus flavors, like orange and grapefruit, that give way to subtle undertones of pine and hash on exhale. The potent effects balance between physical relaxation and cerebral energy to create a well-rounded buzz that is both calming and creative.
