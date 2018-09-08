ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fruity Juice

Fruity Juice by Sensi Seeds is a balanced mixture of pure Afghani and Thai genetics. Created in 1995, this tropical-scented, fruit-forward mixture of landrace genetics yields an abundant harvest bursting with bright notes of citrus and spice. Fruity Juice is a beautiful, statuesque strain that grows tall plants, especially outdoors, reaching upward of 2 to 3 meters in height. The buds develop a thick coat of resin over its flowering period of 50 to 60 days, as the strain develops its signature “tropical charas” aroma.

Reviews

3

Avatar for ediblesplugca
Member since 2018
its really good
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Sensi Seeds genetics- what more does one need to know? I didn't have high expectations about this particular strain but wow, this is just absolutely caked in resin. High was more towards sativa from my perspective. Taste was fine, nothing unusual. If you get the real deal from Sensi, try it. It's wo...
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Fruity Juice