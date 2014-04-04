ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Fucking Incredible

Fucking Incredible

Fucking Incredible is a pure indica that was created in 1990 by combining two unknown indicas. Seven generations of breeding for stabilization has given us the present-day version.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1404 reported effects from 164 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 32%
Sleepy 32%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

231

Avatar for TheVelociraptorMenace
Member since 2011
Bought a nosecone joint from Mercy Wellness center. My friends and I immediately went outside to start a gardening project after two hits. Upon getting outside we proceeded to finish the joint , forgetting about the project entirely and making grand plans for the renovation of the backyard. Then we ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
I rarely indulge in pure indica strains. I've never had anything quite like this. Brings on giddiness like no other. You're laughing at things that aren't even funny. Makes you feel like a little kid. So much fun. You can't stop smiling and laughing. Erases any bad mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for PizzaChamp420
Member since 2015
Experience: The name really says it all. After 2 hits, I started to feel a tingling warming sensation around my face, cheeks, teeth and gums. This is perfect for smiling, even if you don’t want to. Very relaxing, body feels like it’s melting butter, shoulders unclenched. This is also a very social i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for WhiteLioness
Member since 2016
It's like God Himself gave me mouth to mouth resuscitation and then sucker punched me to galaxies I never knew I thought existed. Earthy, herbal, smooth and fragrant at the exhale, a one hitter I thought was too little, but in the end, was just right. It hit me like a train, and it was a deep, hard ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
I've always preferred burning the stinky, sticky, big fat daily indica buds mainly, I think, because the couch lock inducing buzz that they bring has been the most effective calming my mind. the high that I get is so equal, yet opposite, of the manic state that my brain usually navigates in that is...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain
Fucking Incredible
Strain child
WMD
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking IncredibleUser uploaded image of Fucking Incredible
