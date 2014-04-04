Fucking Incredible is a pure indica that was created in 1990 by combining two unknown indicas. Seven generations of breeding for stabilization has given us the present-day version.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects