WMD by Vancouver Island Seed Company is a high-yielding indica with potent Canadian roots. It exhibits a unique aroma of sweet berry, musk, and hashy spice that remains earthy on the palate after exhaling. The effects are initially cerebral, but they later settle down into the body to relax and soothe limbs. This cross of Big Bud and Fucking Incredible may offer relief from depression, minor physical pain, and migraines
WMD
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2015