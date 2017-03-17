ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
WMD by Vancouver Island Seed Company is a high-yielding indica with potent Canadian roots. It exhibits a unique aroma of sweet berry, musk, and hashy spice that remains earthy on the palate after exhaling. The effects are initially cerebral, but they later settle down into the body to relax and soothe limbs. This cross of Big Bud and Fucking Incredible may offer relief from depression, minor physical pain, and migraines

By fat biggest surprise strain from cannaclinnic! Went with this amd whitealker og hoping one would knock me out. Whitewalker OG was a good taste of indica but the WMD hit me like a train. Tasted like bubba kush to me but super powerful! Super impressed with my dispensary having it.
Wow! This is freaking amazing. If you ever have a chance to grab some, do so! Beautiful indica. Potent and subsides all pain. Tasty treat this is! Makes you so relaxed and happy. Perfect for night use. Deff top 5 fav strain! Beautiful medicine!
hey this is your favorite florist from Brooklyn this is poppin..its the body 100% indica..smoking right now . crown heights bk..bedstuy yall loving it to ..come talk to yehudi farms later Brooklyn
Picked up a couple grams of this stuff from Canna Clinic on Commercial, threw it in my arizer air vape and before I knew it I was sinking into my chair. A good evening indica that hits hard and tastes amazing.
I love this indica. It's nice, mellow and relaxing, and it doesn't push puree on my mind tank like some others do. Really great!
Lineage

First strain parent
Fucking Incredible
parent
Second strain parent
Big Bud
parent
Strain
WMD

