Full Nelson reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Full Nelson.
Full Nelson reviews
d........n
July 18, 2022
Energetic
Focused
This is the #1 strain for my ADHD. My holy grail for getting projects done
b........4
September 30, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Uplifted
Not a Sativa fan but buddy had some tastes little fruity on exhale pungent as well. Good head high felt happy and uplifted, good for anxiety still will be motived to do stuff.
d........t
January 19, 2022
Creative
Focused
Outstanding all day, but this is this tool to add for the early sunrise. The Nelson has NO COME DOWN. Complete focus while working. A few bingers every few hours, locked into your computer. Lets do this… oh and did I tell you tasty too! Perfect for an afternoon transition into Tangie or GG4.
M........2
September 9, 2021
Focused
Definitely keeps you focused as it says, very mellow feel good…I love it! Has a very distinctive lime smell & the taste is just as pleasant as the aroma 💚 it’s for sure uplifting my spirit! Gti kills it every time with their products!
t........n
September 11, 2021
Great smell. Even better when ground. Burns nice and smooth. Effect are a bit odd for me. Uplifting and aware then coming down was sort of a crash, No complaint, That crash helped with some sleep. Still a great flower. RYTHM always comes through.
a........0
September 12, 2021
Strong smelling flower, not very sticky, easy to grind. Great earthy taste with a good head and body high.