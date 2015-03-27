ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Funfetti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funfetti.

Reviews

33

Avatar for 420dethlord
Member since 2018
Great daytime strain for those who gravitate toward indicas
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Loudpacka
Member since 2018
A very unique strain-comes with its own smell that you'll always remember &amp; the taste is just as that. very unique strain that all smokers will enjoy!
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cheshirecat289
Member since 2015
Fun little strain. Took the best of Girl Scout Cookies and cherry pie and made one great hybrid.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RxMedReview21
Member since 2017
Wow, what a strain this is. If you are not a heavy smoker, you won’t enjoy this as much since the high is so different. It feels great and makes the day brighter. Recommend if you are working and wanted to smoke something that won’t stop you from everyday things
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Photos

User uploaded image of FunfettiUser uploaded image of Funfetti
Avatar for monmouthor
Member since 2016
What a surprise. Great for getting very little done. Stunningly tight and wound with wonderful crystals.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KetsuBear
Member since 2015
Hands down, one of the BEST buds I've ever smoked. No matter if its from a joint, a pipe, or a bong - the taste is always delicious, the high comes on quick, and the effects leave you relaxed, happy, and all around in a damn good mood. 10/10 will buy again!! Warning: I would NOT recommend this for f...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for kennymacart
Member since 2016
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted