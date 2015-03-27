Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Wow, what a strain this is. If you are not a heavy smoker, you won’t enjoy this as much since the high is so different. It feels great and makes the day brighter. Recommend if you are working and wanted to smoke something that won’t stop you from everyday things
Hands down, one of the BEST buds I've ever smoked. No matter if its from a joint, a pipe, or a bong - the taste is always delicious, the high comes on quick, and the effects leave you relaxed, happy, and all around in a damn good mood. 10/10 will buy again!! Warning: I would NOT recommend this for f...