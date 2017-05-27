ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Funfetti is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Cherry Pie with a select phenotype of Animal Cookies, nicknamed Secret Cookies. This strain was originally bred in Northern California by a group of breeders know as Bay Exclusives and was released in limited quantities. Funfetti expresses itself in dark shades of purple and blue that contrast the bright orange pistils and milky trichomes covering all available surface area of the bud. It carries a piney OG undertone to go along with its sweet creamy flavor that is reminiscent of fresh baked birthday cake. 

Mavioren
Member since 2016
Densely packed nuggets of purple and green leafs entrenched by orange canals of pistils with large trichomes. It looks like a zebra, if a zebra was green and purple and a flower. A very distinct strain that can be identified just by sight alone. It could be considered the black and white cookie of m...
Creative Energetic Focused Relaxed Uplifted
OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Funfetti (Cherry Pie /Secret Cookies cross -- Heavy Indica leaning Hybrid) THC: 20.46% CBD: 0.07% Grower: Resin Ranchers Location found: Collective Awakenings Date purchased: 3.22.16 Price: $25 an ⅛th Weight: 3.5g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: Purple, like out of gr...
Euphoric Giggly Happy Relaxed Sleepy
TheKennsington420
Member since 2015
Amazing relaxing and happy strain. I usually get some level of anxiety or paranoia from smoking, but overcome it because I like the other effects. This strain left me feeling amazing and I slept like a baby 30 minutes later...highly recommended!!!
Happy Relaxed Sleepy
KetsuBear
Member since 2015
Hands down, one of the BEST buds I've ever smoked. No matter if its from a joint, a pipe, or a bong - the taste is always delicious, the high comes on quick, and the effects leave you relaxed, happy, and all around in a damn good mood. 10/10 will buy again!! Warning: I would NOT recommend this for f...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Giggly Happy
Biggbossdogg88
Member since 2015
🔥 🔥 Fire!!! if you have the opportunity try it out. Smooth smoke and an exhale reminiscent of birthday cake 🎂 🎂. The thc content was 25.65 percent. For connoissuers only, amateurs wouldn't appreciate the complexity of the bud.
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused
Lineage

Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
parent
Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
parent
Funfetti
Funfetti

