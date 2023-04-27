Funky Pine
PkP
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Diesel
Woody
Pine
Funky Pine effects are mostly energizing.
Funky Pine is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funky Pine, before let us know! Leave a review.
Funky Pine strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Funky Pine strain reviews(13)
t........1
April 27, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I got a half ounce of this amazing strain from Curaleaf for $110. It was a deal. It is 30.71% thc with an incredible 1.52% myrcene. This is an interesting sativa because while you get the euphoric feeling, you also get seriously relaxed due to all of that myrcene. This is top shelf stuff. Super potent so that even heavy smokers get a great high. I have bulging discs and sacroiliitis so I prefer the heavy sedating effects of a strong strain, particularly one with plenty of myrcene to maximize pain relief. This will also help with anxiety and sleep problems. It tastes of pine, citrus, and lemon, probably due to the .65% limonene. Buds are light green with orange hairs and just covered in crystals. Definitely a 5 star strain. I have had this before and it is always 30%+ thc and 1%+ myrcene. Very consistently potent. I wish I was a new smoker trying it, it would be absolutely wild!
s........z
December 10, 2023
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
Dry mouth
I UNfocused But relaxed, fleeting thoughts, lil bit stuck, deginitely uplifted and talkative.
j........2
April 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Funky Pine is the offspring of well-known strains MAC and Gelato, creating a main terpene profile of Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool. This terpene profile creates a hoppy, orange aroma with hints of lavender, cinnamon, and pine. This strain heritage has been around for sometime in PA same goes for the Mac and Freezer burn, these are strains of legends now only coming to light shout-out to Capulator for creating a nice baseline genetics of Mac and Sherbinski for the other baseline genetics of Gelato and finally thank Cresco for bringing these to strains and stabilize there genetics. 🌲 🔥 💨 JusApotheadpgh412