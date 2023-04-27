I got a half ounce of this amazing strain from Curaleaf for $110. It was a deal. It is 30.71% thc with an incredible 1.52% myrcene. This is an interesting sativa because while you get the euphoric feeling, you also get seriously relaxed due to all of that myrcene. This is top shelf stuff. Super potent so that even heavy smokers get a great high. I have bulging discs and sacroiliitis so I prefer the heavy sedating effects of a strong strain, particularly one with plenty of myrcene to maximize pain relief. This will also help with anxiety and sleep problems. It tastes of pine, citrus, and lemon, probably due to the .65% limonene. Buds are light green with orange hairs and just covered in crystals. Definitely a 5 star strain. I have had this before and it is always 30%+ thc and 1%+ myrcene. Very consistently potent. I wish I was a new smoker trying it, it would be absolutely wild!

