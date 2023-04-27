Funky Pine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Funky Pine.
Funky Pine strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Funky Pine strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........1
April 27, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I got a half ounce of this amazing strain from Curaleaf for $110. It was a deal. It is 30.71% thc with an incredible 1.52% myrcene. This is an interesting sativa because while you get the euphoric feeling, you also get seriously relaxed due to all of that myrcene. This is top shelf stuff. Super potent so that even heavy smokers get a great high. I have bulging discs and sacroiliitis so I prefer the heavy sedating effects of a strong strain, particularly one with plenty of myrcene to maximize pain relief. This will also help with anxiety and sleep problems. It tastes of pine, citrus, and lemon, probably due to the .65% limonene. Buds are light green with orange hairs and just covered in crystals. Definitely a 5 star strain. I have had this before and it is always 30%+ thc and 1%+ myrcene. Very consistently potent. I wish I was a new smoker trying it, it would be absolutely wild!
s........z
December 10, 2023
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
Dry mouth
I UNfocused But relaxed, fleeting thoughts, lil bit stuck, deginitely uplifted and talkative.
j........2
April 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Funky Pine is the offspring of well-known strains MAC and Gelato, creating a main terpene profile of Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool. This terpene profile creates a hoppy, orange aroma with hints of lavender, cinnamon, and pine. This strain heritage has been around for sometime in PA same goes for the Mac and Freezer burn, these are strains of legends now only coming to light shout-out to Capulator for creating a nice baseline genetics of Mac and Sherbinski for the other baseline genetics of Gelato and finally thank Cresco for bringing these to strains and stabilize there genetics. 🌲 🔥 💨 JusApotheadpgh412
G........8
January 7, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It helped me within 1 hit Pain all gone Very happy and laughing nonstop Inflammatory Bowel Issues All Gone
i........Y
May 14, 2022
My friend and I are both patients for various things including adhd and depression/anxiety and we both love this strain. I’ve noticed euphoria and motivation to do things when I smoke this. I clean my kitchen and organize things and actually feel like leaving my house. Very good for times when you have to bribe yourself to do a chore tbh. Love this strain. I’m amazed more people haven’t reviewed it yet! I smoke it in vape form and I love smoking this during the day.
m........l
May 26, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Dry mouth
I want to start by saying I am pretty picky on what Sativa's I like since a lot give me headaches, but this is one of my favorites now. It tastes nice and makes you super energetic. After smoking it I felt much more awake and ready to talk or do a bunch of work.
s........4
September 9, 2022
Talkative
Anxious
I’m not sure if this strain wasn’t beneficial because the CBD was higher than I usually consume in the specific product I bought. I had high hopes for this strain but unfortunately it didn’t succeed my expectations. I had to dose more often, my usual 4-5 hours was shortened to just 2 hours or less I found the effects wearing off and I became anxious or exhausted. I would say if you have fatigue symptoms or depression it might be best to look elsewhere if the THC content is around 17%. Although - when evenly combined with an indica dominant strain( I specifically used Headband) they worked well together. I dubbed the name “Funky Headband” 😄
k........o
March 8, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Got this in the flower form from Cresco at my local Rise dispensary as it comes in hot at a whopping 34.20% THC. This is a fantastic strain for seasoned smokers seeking pain relief and anxiety relief. Colors are more vivid and it's very euphoric! Highly recommend! This is my new favorite strain.