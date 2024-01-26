Future Ex Wife reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Future Ex Wife.
Future Ex Wife strain effects
Future Ex Wife strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Future Ex Wife reviews
m........0
January 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
By far one of my favorite strains!! Great taste and such a great feeling all around. Relaxed and euphoric for sure!! 10/10!!
a........n
January 13, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Immediate mental uplift and physical relaxation. Great for stress anxiety pain