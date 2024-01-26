Future Ex Wife is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Divorce Cake and Zkittles. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Future Ex Wife has a catchy name that reflects its potent and seductive effects. This strain may make you fall in love with its sweet and sour flavor, piney aroma, and relaxing high. Future Ex Wife has a THC content of 23%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Future Ex Wife effects include feeling euphoric, aroused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Future Ex Wife when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. Bred by Curio Wellness, Future Ex Wife features flavors like citrus, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which may have anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Future Ex Wife typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Future Ex Wife is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries in Maryland. If you’re looking for a hybrid strain that will spice up your mood and your senses, give Future Ex Wife a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Future Ex Wife, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.