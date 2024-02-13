Future x Dosi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Future x Dosi.
Future x Dosi strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Future x Dosi strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Future x Dosi reviews
t........a
February 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Shouts out to Curio Cultivation because they did their #BIGONE when they produced this lovely-smelling Future x Dosi. From the moment I opened the jar, the pungent skunk aroma enveloped my senses, hinting at the terpene-rich journey ahead. Future x Dosi is a true masterpiece, boasting a blend of dominant terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Pinene, resulting in a tantalizing aroma that's a delightful fusion of pine and pungent skunk. Rolling up this strain into a mega-sized Raw Preroll cone for my lover during the Super Bowl was an experience to remember. The impressive potency of Future x Dosi was evident as my partner managed to chief the entire spliff in just three hours, a testament to its powerful effects. The strain's euphoric and relaxing qualities paired perfectly with the excitement of the game, creating a memorable evening filled with laughter and joy. Future x Dosi isn't just a strain; it's an experience worth savoring time and time again.
A........3
June 20, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is some gas. I managed to get lucky and found a bean in my nug. Germinated that & stuck in my tent! Can’t wait to smoke more of it come fall.
d........9
June 17, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Sleepy
Finally a Sativa that lives up to the energized focus it claims to have (kinda like back in the ooold days..). Obviously 50% Indica is a little too much for me as after a few hours I would literally fall asleep for about 20' and then wake up to do it all over again 😍
j........1
February 10, 2024
Great smell and taste. Very frosty. GREAT price at Gold Leaf. $65 1/2.
m........d
February 11, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This strain tastes fruity/citrusy while also tasting earthy/woody. The effects include euphoria, hunger, arousal, relaxation, and happiness. My method of consumption was flower and it cost about 10 dollars at Zen Leaf. Would recommend. (Ground control OG at Zen Leaf)
R........2
November 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Future X Dosidos = Double fudge cookies at MUV