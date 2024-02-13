Shouts out to Curio Cultivation because they did their #BIGONE when they produced this lovely-smelling Future x Dosi. From the moment I opened the jar, the pungent skunk aroma enveloped my senses, hinting at the terpene-rich journey ahead. Future x Dosi is a true masterpiece, boasting a blend of dominant terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Pinene, resulting in a tantalizing aroma that's a delightful fusion of pine and pungent skunk. Rolling up this strain into a mega-sized Raw Preroll cone for my lover during the Super Bowl was an experience to remember. The impressive potency of Future x Dosi was evident as my partner managed to chief the entire spliff in just three hours, a testament to its powerful effects. The strain's euphoric and relaxing qualities paired perfectly with the excitement of the game, creating a memorable evening filled with laughter and joy. Future x Dosi isn't just a strain; it's an experience worth savoring time and time again.

1 person found this helpful helpful report