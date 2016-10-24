ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

45 people reported 392 effects
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 40%
Depression 40%
Stress 35%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Muscle spasms 22%
Dry mouth 35%
Dizzy 11%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

59

Avatar for monstapuss
Member since 2015
MORE...PLEASE? This is 1 of my very favorites. Perfect for any occasion. Please bring it back to AZ🙏
Avatar for JMuller1978
Member since 2019
Bought a couple grams of this deliciousness tonight I must say I am In love with this strain. Sitting with 35% THC. Tastes great and a nice pungent aroma. . Super stoney but I could still function just fine. Uh ya should go try it.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for energie
Member since 2014
I love this strain!! Kicks in right away and intense too!! I was stuck but still functional! The come down makes for bomb sleep or chill time! Instantly became a favorite!!
Avatar for Jimylovesjesus
Member since 2019
Any goo ta do wit da gloo is good on you. That's all I have to say about that.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Photos

Avatar for IrishBreed
Member since 2018
growing this strain FUTURE #1 for over a year, it's a keeper going 30% + thc steady leaning heavy on GG4 traits, i've got more amazing genetics coming that i cant wait to cross w/ future. if you can get this near you.. get it while you can. very very potent!!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Kachina
Member since 2014
It is suttle, fruity-sweet chocolate favor, but I advise not to inhale big unless you have your bug gurl panties on! Help cool me down, as I have found Mj help curve temp in me. Picked it up at #SilverleafMedicalDispenary who have done an excellent job growing it. Bit of a heavy eyelid relax hybrid...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for littlerice
Member since 2016
This strain will send you straight into a future of less pain, depression, inflammation, and stress. Complete body relaxation after a long day. Want to feel better in the future? Smoke Future.
Avatar for Platipuses
Member since 2019
Absolutely love, love, LOVE Future! it's so upbeat and fun. it's one of my all time favorites.
