Bought a couple grams of this deliciousness tonight I must say I am In love with this strain. Sitting with 35% THC. Tastes great and a nice pungent aroma. . Super stoney but I could still function just fine. Uh ya should go try it.
growing this strain FUTURE #1 for over a year, it's a keeper going 30% + thc steady leaning heavy on GG4 traits, i've got more amazing genetics coming that i cant wait to cross w/ future. if you can get this near you.. get it while you can. very very potent!!
It is suttle, fruity-sweet chocolate favor, but I advise not to inhale big unless you have your bug gurl panties on! Help cool me down, as I have found Mj help curve temp in me.
Picked it up at #SilverleafMedicalDispenary who have done an excellent job growing it. Bit of a heavy eyelid relax hybrid...