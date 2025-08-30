G reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain G.
G strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
G strain flavors
G strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Spasticity
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........0
August 30, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Besides cottonmouth, this strain hits hard from Ariez. Terpenes were on point, taste like some pre 98 stanky danky! I would recommend this G strain for any of the real OGs!
D........9
February 10, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Extremely heady high very sativa start with a heavy behind the eyes sativa buzz for hours. I smoked mine from GREENDOT black label live badder and was thoroughly impressed by the fact it tastes exactly how it smells.
g........8
October 9, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Very nice... Had me relaxed and feeling tingly and aroused. Spasticity in my legs and nerve pain gone bye-bye. Very happy I tried this strain. A song came to mind "I touch myself " The Divinyls.
j........e
September 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Immediately love this! I was instantly happier after smoking this! Very chill, but able to do shit still. Highly recommend!
n........o
April 18, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
It tastes so good. Super chill and focused, without the anxiety.
A........1
October 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Relaxed
One of my favorites for the price!
m........f
February 14, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Immediate first hit, super strong "zonked" feeling. Last about 10 minutes then dies down pretty quick. Still really nice.
j........a
May 10, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Anxious
Like review below, definitely an intense behind the eyes buzz. Sativa to the max.