Hybrid

G13 Diesel from Head Seeds is a well-balanced hybrid strain that descends from G13 and East Coast Sour Diesel. Its effects distribute themselves evenly between mind and body, bringing dueling sensations of cerebral energy and physical relaxation. This indica-leaning hybrid is a perfect way to get the appetite started or for spending cozy evenings at home. True to its Diesel heritage, G13 Diesel carries a pungent fuel-like odor sweetened by notes of citrus.

Avatar for lindstrand97
Member since 2015
This strain is very good highly recommend it has a very good high to it. The high starts off with you are felling a lot of energy and happy. Makes you want to get out and do something with a very strong head high which comes from the sour diesel part. Then the high slowly changes to you get the munc...
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Deadrebel
Member since 2015
Pretty radical, I got some of this in Summit County, let's say its well with in my top 5 favorite strains next to stardawg and nurse Jackie.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for JorgeG62
Member since 2017
A great entry from In Good Health, theirs is called G13 Skunk but this seems pretty darn close. Great indica tendencies for pain relief with a nice energetic sativa offset to prevent couchlock, nice strength, good medicine.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dez
Member since 2014
Great strain to start the day, better for those early mornings you’re not feeling motivated.
EnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Absolutely amazing brings you up as it slowly uplift your mood and atmosphere definitely brings a lot of appetite though. Really good for PTSD and anxiety
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
East Coast Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
