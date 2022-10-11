Gainesville Green reviews
Gainesville Green strain effects
Gainesville Green strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
d........t
October 11, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
A new favorite strain from Trulieve in North Florida. I usually like to smoke more than anything, but I could only find this strain in a vape cartridge so far. Definitely sativa leaning, but without the same “oh shit what am I doing with my life” anxiety I get right after smoking something like Strawberry Cough, before the production kicks in. The high is as close to perfect as I’ve felt in a long time, you can chill and watch tv, go for a long walk and get lost in your head, or go grocery shopping and knock out some of your to-do list. It’s super mellow yet happy and mentally productive. I’ve solved a few problems in the last week taking a few pulls off my cartridge and spending some time in my head. Can’t wait to smoke a joint of this stuff.
v........n
January 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
One of the best strains to take you from a meh attitude to feeling ready to go… It is Sativa leaning, but for some reason its my number one strain to go to for anxiety and pain! Very good day time strain that will not make you anxious!
d........r
December 9, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Overall was a tasty hybrid with effects that ranged from initial Uplifting Relaxation and a sense of being Happy and Hungry. Leaving with a sense of Focus and a Tingly sensation followed by settling into a Euphoric state. The heritage of both parent's provide a uniqueness to the taste of Gainesville Green that you would describe as pineapples, & shredded lime peel on inhale with notes of other tropical fruit. On exhale, immediate tastefresh squeezed Lemon and some lingering Pineapple and Lime leaving almost a Tropical Sprite after taste. Anytime of day type of strain.
S........8
September 6, 2023
This is the same exact picture as the garlic cookies come on guys step it up a bit
j........1
Yesterday
Creative
Focused
Mild effects heavy of the creative, a great daytime strain good for work.