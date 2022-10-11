stock photo similar to Gainesville Green
Hybrid

Gainesville Green

Gainesville Green is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Colombian Gold and Maui Wowie. Gainesville Green is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who want a peppy daytime smoke. Bred by Rick Naya, Gainesville Green features flavors like sage. Gainesville Green has neon-lime buds with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gainesville Green is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gainesville Green, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gainesville Green strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Euphoric

Gainesville Green strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
Gainesville Green strain reviews5

October 11, 2022
Loading...Happy
A new favorite strain from Trulieve in North Florida. I usually like to smoke more than anything, but I could only find this strain in a vape cartridge so far. Definitely sativa leaning, but without the same “oh shit what am I doing with my life” anxiety I get right after smoking something like Strawberry Cough, before the production kicks in. The high is as close to perfect as I’ve felt in a long time, you can chill and watch tv, go for a long walk and get lost in your head, or go grocery shopping and knock out some of your to-do list. It’s super mellow yet happy and mentally productive. I’ve solved a few problems in the last week taking a few pulls off my cartridge and spending some time in my head. Can’t wait to smoke a joint of this stuff.
January 31, 2023
One of the best strains to take you from a meh attitude to feeling ready to go… It is Sativa leaning, but for some reason its my number one strain to go to for anxiety and pain! Very good day time strain that will not make you anxious!
December 9, 2022
Overall was a tasty hybrid with effects that ranged from initial Uplifting Relaxation and a sense of being Happy and Hungry. Leaving with a sense of Focus and a Tingly sensation followed by settling into a Euphoric state. The heritage of both parent's provide a uniqueness to the taste of Gainesville Green that you would describe as pineapples, & shredded lime peel on inhale with notes of other tropical fruit. On exhale, immediate tastefresh squeezed Lemon and some lingering Pineapple and Lime leaving almost a Tropical Sprite after taste. Anytime of day type of strain.
