A new favorite strain from Trulieve in North Florida. I usually like to smoke more than anything, but I could only find this strain in a vape cartridge so far. Definitely sativa leaning, but without the same “oh shit what am I doing with my life” anxiety I get right after smoking something like Strawberry Cough, before the production kicks in. The high is as close to perfect as I’ve felt in a long time, you can chill and watch tv, go for a long walk and get lost in your head, or go grocery shopping and knock out some of your to-do list. It’s super mellow yet happy and mentally productive. I’ve solved a few problems in the last week taking a few pulls off my cartridge and spending some time in my head. Can’t wait to smoke a joint of this stuff.