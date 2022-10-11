stock photo similar to Gainesville Green
Gainesville Green
Gainesville Green is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Colombian Gold and Maui Wowie. Gainesville Green is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who want a peppy daytime smoke. Bred by Rick Naya, Gainesville Green features flavors like sage. Gainesville Green has neon-lime buds with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gainesville Green is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gainesville Green, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gainesville Green strain effects
Gainesville Green strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
Gainesville Green strain reviews5
d........t
October 11, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
v........n
January 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
d........r
December 9, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy