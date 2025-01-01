Gak Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gak and ZOZ. This strain is evenly balanced between sativa and indica genetics, creating a harmonious blend of effects that caters to a wide range of consumers. Gak Z is known for its delightful and distinct flavor profile, which combines the earthy and gassy notes of Gak with the sweet and fruity flavors of ZOZ, creating a unique and enjoyable taste experience. With a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, Gak Z is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate to high potency offers a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Gak Z induces feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of happiness. This strain is often chosen for unwinding after a long day or for enhancing social interactions. Medical marijuana patients sometimes turn to Gak Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects may offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Gak Z showcases a flavor profile that combines the best of both parent strains, delivering a unique sensory experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is not specified, but its aroma and flavor are a testament to its diverse terpene profile. The average price of Gak Z may vary by location and availability, so it's advisable to check with local dispensaries for pricing information. If you've had the pleasure of consuming Gak Z, we encourage you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review.