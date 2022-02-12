I got the vape cartridge from Artizen <3 I usually need 4 11sec tokes to feel some relief from those angry guys that live in my head and yell at me. Galactic Glue only took two (with an extra one just for the pleasure of it). I felt that wave of relaxation hit and my head clear. I have had a good day up until now, and it's just gotten better. Music sounds intoxicating, and I just lay here eyes closed smiling. Couple minutes later scrolling through memes I saw a very handsome looking nigerian man and his chinese girlfriend and I realized I was very interested :) Galactic Glue is a new favorite night time strain! Tastes a lot like a version of GG4- that huffing marble sorta smell/flavor Song: Nightjar Cosmo Sheldrake Definitely more sleepy than active, my eyes feel droopy- but man, is it nice for an evening off!