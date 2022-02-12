Galactic Glue reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Galactic Glue.
Galactic Glue strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Galactic Glue strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
f........4
February 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I got the vape cartridge from Artizen <3 I usually need 4 11sec tokes to feel some relief from those angry guys that live in my head and yell at me. Galactic Glue only took two (with an extra one just for the pleasure of it). I felt that wave of relaxation hit and my head clear. I have had a good day up until now, and it's just gotten better. Music sounds intoxicating, and I just lay here eyes closed smiling. Couple minutes later scrolling through memes I saw a very handsome looking nigerian man and his chinese girlfriend and I realized I was very interested :) Galactic Glue is a new favorite night time strain! Tastes a lot like a version of GG4- that huffing marble sorta smell/flavor Song: Nightjar Cosmo Sheldrake Definitely more sleepy than active, my eyes feel droopy- but man, is it nice for an evening off!
L........4
March 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Picked up Galactic Glue ground flower from Surterra in FL. Tried it out in a blunt with a buddy and that ish sent us straight to Mars. Haven’t been that kind of high in a long time. Buddy had to go lay down 10 minutes after smoking, think he was seeing aliens. Definitely not a strain for beginners
f........z
January 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is phenomenal. First off, let’s give credit to how pretty of a flower it is.. secondly, it smells and taste great..and lastly.. have fun on the galactic level you’re at while reading this👌🏼
s........d
January 13, 2022
I’m a huge fan of Original Glue, so when I heard of this strain in vape cart form from Surterra, I bought a gram cart and threw it in my YoCan box mod. This stuff is unreal. My tolerance levels are through the roof and after a couple of hits I’m already feeling floaty and content. Almost like a newly folded towel just hanging out on the towel rack. Don’t feel so heavy that I want to take a nap. Just in the middle. Good to take your mind off the weight of your day. Definitely would recommend. 420 out of 10!
Y........0
November 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I've smoked many Glue Variations and this was my 1st time with This One. 🤯🤯🤯👊😎😎😎. The buds are Dense, Big, Frosty, With Hues of Green and Orange Amber hairs. ⚠️ WARNING ⚠️ once opened any room will be permeating with the Dank Aroma Of Gas, Fuel, Dough(kinda like GSC) and a sweet subtle Undertone of Grape/Berry (Not Fruity just Smooth). Immediately a Feeling of Euphoric Alertness that will Make you laugh, smile, Hungry and a bit (in the mood 😉🤭, if that's on ur Agenda). I'm a Long time Stoner and this Baby will make any seasoned stoner's Day & Night.
v........2
February 18, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
out of this world! My face immediately went numb. I'm pretty sure I solved all of the world's problems while I was in the shower 🫠
p........l
October 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Easily the best strain I've had in a long time. Really well balanced strain, good flavor, everything. The high is a bit complex, yet robust. It hits like a sativa, but when it sets in it's more like an indica. So worth it if you want a solid but potent strain
c........z
May 4, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is kind of like an off switch for anxiety. It’s very relaxing, although it’s not great for energy or focus. Definitely a fun strain, not a creativity strain.