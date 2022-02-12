stock photo similar to Galactic Glue
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%

Galactic Glue

Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and talkative. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.

Galactic Glue strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Euphoric

Talkative

Galactic Glue strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    13% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Galactic Glue strain reviews17

February 12, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I got the vape cartridge from Artizen <3 I usually need 4 11sec tokes to feel some relief from those angry guys that live in my head and yell at me. Galactic Glue only took two (with an extra one just for the pleasure of it). I felt that wave of relaxation hit and my head clear. I have had a good day up until now, and it's just gotten better. Music sounds intoxicating, and I just lay here eyes closed smiling. Couple minutes later scrolling through memes I saw a very handsome looking nigerian man and his chinese girlfriend and I realized I was very interested :) Galactic Glue is a new favorite night time strain! Tastes a lot like a version of GG4- that huffing marble sorta smell/flavor Song: Nightjar Cosmo Sheldrake Definitely more sleepy than active, my eyes feel droopy- but man, is it nice for an evening off!
8 people found this helpful
January 11, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This strain is phenomenal. First off, let’s give credit to how pretty of a flower it is.. secondly, it smells and taste great..and lastly.. have fun on the galactic level you’re at while reading this👌🏼
5 people found this helpful
March 7, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Picked up Galactic Glue ground flower from Surterra in FL. Tried it out in a blunt with a buddy and that ish sent us straight to Mars. Haven’t been that kind of high in a long time. Buddy had to go lay down 10 minutes after smoking, think he was seeing aliens. Definitely not a strain for beginners
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Galactic Glue strain genetics