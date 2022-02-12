stock photo similar to Galactic Glue
HybridTHC 16%CBD 0%
Galactic Glue
write a review
Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and talkative. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Galactic GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Galactic Glue strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Galactic Glue strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Galactic Glue products near you
Similar to Galactic Glue near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Galactic Glue strain reviews17
Read all reviews
f........4
February 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
f........z
January 11, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
L........4
March 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy