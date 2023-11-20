Galactic Grape reviews
Galactic Grape reviews
z........d
November 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
A real feel good strain. I dabbed this after a long day at work & completely melted into the high this beautiful strain gave me. I paired this with some video games and snacks :)
C........8
September 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is a beautiful strain. I dabbed some of this and the taste was great. Definitely put me in a mood to just chill and relax without sleeping.
C........k
November 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Galactic Grape is one of the best tasting disposables I’ve ever had. Sweet, fruity and has a taste that lingers in your mouth. It will send you off for a mellow buzz without feeling tired. Perfect for after work chillin.