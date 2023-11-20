Galactic Grape
Galactic Grape is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Diamonds and Stardawg IX. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Galactic Grape has a fruity and gassy flavor and aroma that will make your mouth water. This strain may make you feel euphoric, relaxed, and creative with its balanced effects. Galactic Grape has a THC content of 16%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Galactic Grape effects include feeling aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Galactic Grape when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Bred by Vertical Cannabis, Galactic Grape features flavors like citrus, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which may have anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Galactic Grape typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Galactic Grape is a rare and exotic strain that is only available in select dispensaries in California. If you’re looking for a strain that will take you to the stars with its flavor and potency, give Galactic Grape a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galactic Grape, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Galactic Grape strain effects
