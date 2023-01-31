Galactic Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Galactic Runtz.
Galactic Runtz strain effects
Reported by 36 real people like you
Galactic Runtz strain helps with
- 34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........e
January 31, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
great taste, incredible high. got it by Tribal at 29% THC. It's the definition of a hybrid. perfect balance of gassy, sweet and earthy yet light taste reminding a sour Diesel, east coast. would not recommend to beginners, will couch lock if consumed in (not that much) "larger" quantities. it's start as a head high but 20 minutes in you will feel it all over and suddenly a nap will be all you think about after eating the box of cookies. I love it. seasoned users and connoisseurs, you wll be served. JSB
M........l
October 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Right from the first smell i was taken by the taste of fruit and sweetness. Reminded me of fruity pebbles cereal. I'd smoke it before bedtime because it will definitely knock you out. It made me happy and relaxed.and helped my pain and anxiety.
P........0
November 25, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Smoking now and I love the high. I feel relaxed and happy but I also feel that a good night of sleep is coming :sleeping: :relieved: might get some of this for Thanksgiving if we have any more?!?
j........r
March 29, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
Loved this in live sauce form. This was considered Indica leaning hybrid. Skeptical at first it could stop my insomnia but I was convinced the first night I took a decent dab and was floored. Dizziness is a little much at times so a little smaller dab fixed that without taking away from the high euphoria you feel. Great for anxiety, insomnia and pain. Highly recommend!
a........t
February 13, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tastes summery (fresh & citrusy) and gives a nice slow buzz. Starts happy and mellow, then blends into a nice comfy high. Definitely a must-try for a chill day.
S........4
February 8, 2023
very good don't have to smoke much of it to get that relax feeling I smoked over an hour ago and I'm still feeling the effects from it love it
p........0
July 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great bag appeal. Smell hits you with gassy sweet berry’s.. tingles the nose followed by fruity pebbles. Taste to match- is smooth and flavorful. High is a long lasting spacy indica. Any pain or anxiety is washed away, puts you in a great mood to relax. Not the worst day-time strain, it is manageable for daily tasks, but highly preferred for end of the day use.
m........t
August 24, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
solid creeper that kept me relaxed with a gentle body high. Stayed functional, but would get confused with a stronger hit. Nothing bad, but nothing special. Perfect for a evening chill with friends, listening to music or tv.