great taste, incredible high. got it by Tribal at 29% THC. It's the definition of a hybrid. perfect balance of gassy, sweet and earthy yet light taste reminding a sour Diesel, east coast. would not recommend to beginners, will couch lock if consumed in (not that much) "larger" quantities. it's start as a head high but 20 minutes in you will feel it all over and suddenly a nap will be all you think about after eating the box of cookies. I love it. seasoned users and connoisseurs, you wll be served. JSB