I am a Runtz lover. Most of them are great exept Pink Runtz, totall different then most Runtz strains. This one, Galactic Runtz is a one of the best. The smell, the flavor and smooth smoke combined make that you taste, feel and the same as the smell. No weird unexpected after taste during exhale. When you crumble it, it feels like velvet and your fingers stay clean. I have a high anxiety level because of trauma’s and this strain really makes that anxiety level go down as soon as you take the first hit. It is calming but not sedative, uplifting but not to energetic, just right! I am particularly positive about the smoothness of the smoke and the calming effect of body AND mind!