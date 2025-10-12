Galactic Runtz
Galactic Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Falcon 9. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Galactic Runtz has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Galactic Runtz strain effects
Reported by 37 real people like you
Galactic Runtz strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........1
October 12, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I am a Runtz lover. Most of them are great exept Pink Runtz, totall different then most Runtz strains. This one, Galactic Runtz is a one of the best. The smell, the flavor and smooth smoke combined make that you taste, feel and the same as the smell. No weird unexpected after taste during exhale. When you crumble it, it feels like velvet and your fingers stay clean. I have a high anxiety level because of trauma’s and this strain really makes that anxiety level go down as soon as you take the first hit. It is calming but not sedative, uplifting but not to energetic, just right! I am particularly positive about the smoothness of the smoke and the calming effect of body AND mind!
D........u
May 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
50 yr smoker, excellent!!!!
P........0
November 25, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoking now and I love the high. I feel relaxed and happy but I also feel that a good night of sleep is coming :sleeping: :relieved: might get some of this for Thanksgiving if we have any more?!?