Game Changer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Game Changer.

Effects

70 people reported 564 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 60%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 25%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

114

Avatar for rainyram
Member since 2017
interesting hybrid. energizing, but a relaxing indica. a good amount of focus. adequate boost to creativity.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Nizz11
Member since 2018
Id day this is an all around strain, good for day or night. Makes me very creative while playing my guitar, eases pains for sure. Overall great buds.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ckoucouthakis1369
Member since 2017
Best strain I've EVER tried in my life. Also the most balanced hybrid I've EVER tried in my life. It feels like a PERFECT 50/50 hybrid. I grew this strain back in 2013 when I'd never heard of it &amp; it was new in the Sacramento area, so I bought a clone of it in mid July. It's a fast growing plant...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tokeytokerson
Member since 2019
Great mostly Sativa feel. Happy, euphoric, distracted. A little sweet Thai taste comes through. Reminds me of old times. But very dense sticky Indica looking buds. 8 outta 10 for sure.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for TheBigChungus
Member since 2019
Just tried this strain for the first time. It lifted me out of a sleep deprived, PTSD induced state of anxiety and depression and allowed me to have a functional day at work. It also happens to taste delicious.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for damachine
Member since 2019
Great balance - perfect for the daytime. Possibly my favorite strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Paradoxsmiles
Member since 2018
Been buds with GC for a solid two months. I still like the high and the good effects of it, but it is progressively making my paranoia worse. . . maybe too much sativa for me though.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyTingly
Avatar for Smokeyspearo
Member since 2018
Nice for daytime use, enjoy food but not excessively hungry. Very chill and conversational.
Reported
feelings