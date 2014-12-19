We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Best strain I've EVER tried in my life. Also the most balanced hybrid I've EVER tried in my life. It feels like a PERFECT 50/50 hybrid. I grew this strain back in 2013 when I'd never heard of it & it was new in the Sacramento area, so I bought a clone of it in mid July. It's a fast growing plant...
Just tried this strain for the first time. It lifted me out of a sleep deprived, PTSD induced state of anxiety and depression and allowed me to have a functional day at work.
It also happens to taste delicious.