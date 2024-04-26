Garapples reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garapples.
Garapples strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Garapples strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........d
April 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Was also called 'Randy Marsh', this strain is interesting it's like a tarty sweet guava dipped in diesel, Smells loud almost like baby vomit, it's a guava tropical diesel flavor. Strong euphoria and uplifting yet chill high.
k........8
July 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Smoked this today I'm baked yeah!!! 21% THCA Apples and Bananas x Gary Payton, hits hard, 5/5 recommend. I mixed it with Palm Fruit which has 15% THCA and it's a Hybrid it got me Baked haha :D
k........5
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
Very good tasting with an extremely nice aroma. Amazingly calm high without munchies. Great joint weed burns nice and slow. I’m impressed.
d........3
November 15, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I had this train under diff name, Randy Marsh, but smells and has the same effects and genetics of course. Really nice indica hybrid with a nice taste. Definitely grab this is available.
B........a
May 13, 2024
Anxious
Potential anxiety inducing
h........r
July 5, 2023
Hungry
Tingly
Dry eyes
garapples HITS, you can really feel the strength in this one. Def recommend to anyone. nice body and mind high
s........9
May 6, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
A fluffy very citrusy smell. Kept me very relaxed