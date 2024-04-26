Garapples
Garapples effects are mostly calming.
Garapples is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Apples & Bananas. Garapples is 36% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by West Coast Cure, Garapples features a multitude of diverse flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Garapples typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garapples, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to GarapplesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Garapples strain effects
Garapples strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garapples products near you
Similar to Garapples near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—