Garapples is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gary Payton and Apples & Bananas. Garapples is 36% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by West Coast Cure, Garapples features a multitude of diverse flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. The average price of Garapples typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garapples, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.