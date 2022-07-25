this is NOT a strain for the faint of lung. tastes like garlic and BO and it feels hot as you inhale it (as opposed to something like kush mints which is super cold feeling). And oh my god does it hit like a truck. Doesn't take much time to hit either. If you've got a lot of pain to relieve, or have a ton of trouble falling asleep, or just wanna go to a different planet, pick this up. Oh, and you literally can't see the leaves through the trichome coverage. Gotta love GMO genes.