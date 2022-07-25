Garlic Drip reviews
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
m........e
July 25, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Great over all strain for someone who has multiple illnesses & disorders!! I got so much done, had little pain to do my daily activities and was highly motivated! Don’t let the lower THC % fool you! This strain is fire!! I’m a 50 y.o. Mmj patient on Pa.
b........a
January 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I bought some Garlic drip shake so I could make my cookies. They came out perfect. I have arthritis pain in both my arms. This strain works great. Plus it helps me to get to sleep faster also. I recommend it..
t........d
January 10, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Picked this strain up from DRH in Wendover, Nevada…. This bud is special. Super slow to come on, but once it does it’s that amazing high that us haze lovers love. Euphoric, Happy, Definitely mad hazy. Anthologie Brand be bringin the heat these days!!!
j........1
November 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Hits on all 3; looks, smell and high. I feel it in my face under my eyes right after I take my initial hit. 10/10 strain if one needs to chill.
x........d
December 11, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
this is NOT a strain for the faint of lung. tastes like garlic and BO and it feels hot as you inhale it (as opposed to something like kush mints which is super cold feeling). And oh my god does it hit like a truck. Doesn't take much time to hit either. If you've got a lot of pain to relieve, or have a ton of trouble falling asleep, or just wanna go to a different planet, pick this up. Oh, and you literally can't see the leaves through the trichome coverage. Gotta love GMO genes.
J........0
October 7, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Like this version better then the original GMO
d........8
3 days ago
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain. It's pretty much a pheno of GMO cookies. I think like the garlic drip better by far.
R........5
February 3, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
comes on fast & sticks around