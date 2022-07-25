stock photo similar to Garlic Drip
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%
Garlic Drip
write a review
Garlic Drip is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GSC and Chemdawg. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and happy. Garlic Drip has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Garlic Drip, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic DripOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Garlic Drip strain effects
Garlic Drip strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Drip products near you
Similar to Garlic Drip near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Garlic Drip strain reviews11
Read all reviews
m........e
July 25, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
t........d
January 10, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
b........a
January 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed